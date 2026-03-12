Black legislators celebrate election law wins as Virginia General Assembly session draws to a close

With only days remaining in the 2026 legislative session, Virginia’s Black Legislative Caucus is celebrating numerous wins, including changes to old laws they say marginalized black and brown voters.

“Our work on voting rights and ballot access has led to historic election turnout and our ranking among top 15 states in ease of voting,” said Newport News Democratic Delegate Cia Price Thursday morning. She's spent years working to expand voting access in Virginia for years, but 2026 showed her and her colleagues are far from done.

Initiatives include a new voter list maintenance law that creates a record for any canceled voter registration, raises confidence levels required to cancel registration and requires notice before any registration is canceled. Price said the law change was required in the wake of former Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares moves to purge voters ahead of the 2025 election.

“Gone is the day of kicking folks off the voter rolls with no records or accountability,” Price said.

Another effort requires Sunday voting ahead of elections, replacing a law that leaves it up to the localities.

“Ensuring that all voters have the chance to vote is key to increasing turnout and ensuring the government is actually representative of those who live, work and play in the Commonwealth.

Walt Latham is the election registrar for York County. He said his locality never expanded early voting to Sundays, but adds they’re prepared to do so.

“Thanks to the county we have the resources, staffing and spaces that we need to meet the requirements that state has.”

