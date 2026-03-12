Will lawmakers leave Richmond without a budget deal?

Leaders of the money committees are at an impasse over the budget, and the deadlock may derail the end of the General Assembly session.

Saturday is the last day of session, but lawmakers seem to be poised to walk away without a budget deal.

"It's quite apparent that if we are not successful, we will have to come back," says House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian.

The Senate budget gets rid of a huge tax exemption for data centers worth more than a billion dollars. The House budget keeps the exemption, creating the deadlock.

"The budget that we presented is structurally sound and balanced, and we need to make sure we've got the funding to do that," says Senate Finance Chairwoman Louise Lucas. "The best way to do that is to get some money from the data center reps. And that's what I'm working on."

Lawmakers are supposed to have 48 hours to review a budget proposal. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says they can always suspend the rules.

"That deadline is waivable. So, in theory if there was some kind of a breakthrough, I guess there's a theoretical possibility they could build a budget by Saturday," Surovell says. "But it would seem to me it would take a lot of work."

House Speaker Don Scott says he's confident leaders of the money committees will strike a deal.

"There's always a way. This is the legislative process," Scott says. "We've always had a way we can make sure that we take care of the people's business in a timely fashion, and that's what we're trying to get done."

Lawmakers are scheduled to come back to Richmond in April, and the new fiscal year doesn't start until July the 1st. So, they still have several months to cut a deal.