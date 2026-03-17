Will Spanberger allow marijuana marketplace to begin as planned or push the start date back?

Governor Abigail Spanberger is considering legislation that would allow for retail sale of marijuana to start on January 1st.

New Year’s Day 2027 is just a few months away, and yet that's the date marijuana sales could start at 350 retail locations across Virginia. Some people are asking the governor to amend the bill and push back the start date to prevent largeb out-of-state corporations from monopolizing the market.

"If we want this to be a Virginia market by people that are living in Virginia, that own Virginia businesses, then we need to allow more time for Virginia businesses to stand up," says Chelsea Higgs Wise at Marijuana Justice.

She says that's especially true for people who live in areas that were disproportionately policed during the War on Drugs or parts of the Commonwealth that are economically disadvantaged. But others say delaying the start date would not help consumers.

"There is no cannabis industry without cannabis consumers, and we have to put their needs first," says JM Pedini at marijuana advocacy group Virginia NORML.

"It's really important that we move quickly to transition consumers away from the illicit marketplace into the regulated space that will best provide for public and consumer safety."

The governor has until April 13th to make a decision.