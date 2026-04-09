Spring wildflower walks in nature preserves planned throughout Virginia

Spring wildflowers are beginning to bloom, and there are several events planned across Virginia where you can enjoy them.

The white fringed phacelia is sometimes referred to as “the snow flower.”

“Because when it’s in bloom, it literally looks like there’s been a fresh fallen snow on the mountain. It’s that abundant and that conspicuous,” describes Claiborne Woodall, Southwest Regional Supervisor with the Natural heritage program, which manages 69 preserves throughout Virginia.

The Redrock Mountain Preserve in Smyth County is the northernmost site for the fringed phacelia, and several other rare plants also live here. Redrock is remote and rarely open to the public, but on Saturday, April 11 they are hosting a wildflower walk. Space is limited and registration is required.

The Redrock Mountain Preserve in Smyth County is the northernmost site for the fringed phacelia, and several other rare plants. Redrock is remote and rarely open to the public, but on Saturday, April 11 they are hosting a wildflower walk. Space is limited and registration is required.

It’s part of a series of 40 special events planned throughout the next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Virginia’s Natural Heritage Program.

“Some of these are unique opportunities to see parts of the preserve that aren’t usually available to everyday folks,” Woodall said. “There’s events from the Eastern Shore to Lee County over the coming year.”

On April 19, a preserve in Lexington is hosting a wildflower walk. There’s also a guided wildflower hike this weekend at Claytor Lake state park, where an all-terrain wheelchair is available for visitors with mobility limitations.

