Newly expanded museum shares the fascinating history of politics in America

The newly expanded Center for Politics features hundreds of posters and political buttons including one that was literally used to close the coat. It bears the initials GW – and was worn by people who backed George Washington for president.

The center’s chief of staff, Ken Stroupe, shows the original Teddy Bear, created in support of the first President Roosevelt.

“This was commissioned in 1906 after he famously saved a little black bear.”

UVA Center for Politics / UVA Center for Politics In 1860, Abraham Lincoln ran on a ticket with Hannibal Hamlin, a politician from Maine and a man he had never met. Hamlin brought geographic balance to the race, and both men opposed slavery.

Exhibits explain that in the early days, candidates did not actually campaign for office but ran on their reputations. When Thomas Jefferson ran against John Adams, a new element emerged – name-calling and negative campaigning.

" A mean-spirited, a low-lived fellow, a howling atheist," he says, in listing the names candidates were called in the early 19th century.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Until recently, candidates and parties could find their names on consumer products.

There are products branded with candidates’ names and parties – cigarette packs and boxes of Mac ‘N Cheese and a section that celebrates the first woman to run for president, even before women could vote.

"Her name was Victoria Woodhull, and she ran on a free love platform in 1872.Can you imagine?" Stroupe asks.

Apparently, the voters could not as she got not a single electoral vote. Using a cell phone to connect with QR codes, visitors can also explore the evolution of campaign media – an ad for Eisenhower, featuring prancing Republican elephants.

"You like Ike. I like Ike. Everybody likes Ike for President. Hang out the banners, beat the drum! We'll take Ike to Washington," a chorus sings.

And Kennedy whose name was repeated over and over again.

"Do you want a man for president who's seasoned through and through, but not so dog-gone seasoned that he won't try something new? A man who's old enough to know and young enough to do. Well it's up to you, it's up to you, it's strictly up to you," the song goes. "But it's Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy for me!"

The center’s founder and Professor Larry Sabato hopes it will inspire people to get involved in the political process and to do so thoughtfully and constructively.