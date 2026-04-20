With paid family medical, sick leave Spanberger, legislature create new state benefit program

After years of trying, Democrats in Virginia’s legislature passed bills that will create two new state benefit programs: paid family leave and paid sick leave. Both work similar to the Commonwealth’s unemployment program, guaranteeing paid time off when an emergency strikes. But the programs aren't free.

“I’m feeling great, I mean. It’s my third time!” said Arlington Senator Barbara Favola celebrating after getting only minor tweaks from the governor on her legislation to create a new paid sick leave program in Virginia. That and a new paid family medical leave program will arguably be the newest state benefits in Virginia since the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2019.

That means, after their respective start dates, full and part time Virginians, subject to some eligibility requirements, will get 5 paid sick days and up to 12 weeks paid family leave. The programs act like state-run insurance benefits, with paid family leave collecting about .5 percent, split between employee and employer, every paycheck. That’s $9 bucks every two weeks if you’re making $72 thousand a year. Paid sick accrues over time, with one hour off for every 30 hours worked, maxing out at 40 hours a year.

Derrick Max with the conservative Jefferson Forum said both benefits are too broad and amount to new taxes.

“It doesn’t just cover medical leave, it covers military leave, violence, abuse, and not just your spouse or kids or grand kids, it counts anybody you consider like family to care for,” Max said at a recent event.

But Fairfax Senator Jennifer Boysko, who authored the paid family medical leave bill, noted 13 other states have similar programs and they are popular with the public.

“Everybody deals with these difficult issues, whether it's bringing a new baby home and having the ability to bond with the baby or quit your job," Boysko said. "I think is pro-business, it is pro-family, it is a pro-human value.”

They might not be as popular with businesses, though. A recent survey of Richmond local businesses found 21% said it would increase costs or administrative burden.

But those same businesses are happier with Spanberger in office; the survey showed a drop in dissatisfaction with Virginia's executive branch, a 13 percent drop from former Governor Glenn Younkin.

The programs won't start till summer 2027 or January 2028.