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Drought warning advisory expands to cover most of the Commonwealth

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
A graphic showing the change between the previous and current updates from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force.
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Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

The majority of Virginia is now under a drought warning advisory.

In the previous update from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last month – the southwestern and southeastern corners of the state – and the Eastern Shore – were the only areas in the Commonwealth under the lower-level, drought watch advisory.

But now, only a couple counties in Southeastern Virginia are under the watch advisory – the rest of the state has a warning.

The change coincides with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update – which shows just over a quarter of the state currently experiencing extreme drought.

State officials say that despite some recent precipitation, moderate to severe levels of dryness persists statewide.

All Virginians can help by conserving water supplies, minimizing usage and repairing any leaks.
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Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
See stories by Nick Gilmore