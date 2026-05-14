Fairfax prosecutor Descano lambasted by Republicans in Congressional hearing

Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano defended his immigration-related policies on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Most congressional hearings aren't about how a specific county carries out its business. But most counties aren't Fairfax, and most prosecutors aren't Steve Descano. He was called to a Judiciary subcommittee this week, where Republicans took turns lambasting him.

"The public would like to hear your resignation," said Virginia Congressman Ben Cline of the Shenandoah Valley.

"I hope that the good people of Virginia remove you from office," said Republican Congressman Russell Fry of South Carolina.

Republican Congressman Brad Knott of North Carolina asked him about a specific case.

"Quit defending the indefensible. You clearly don't. You dismissed the case, and it's shameful," Knott said. "You're a coward."

And Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio wanted to know why Descano removed language from his website saying he would consider immigration consequences in making decisions.

"Shazam. You change it," Jordan said. "Is that coincidental?"

"Because I could not believe that people were so obtuse that they could not realize what the difference between a campaign statement and an actual office policy is," Descano replied.

In the hallway after the hearing, Descano said the whole thing was a distraction.

"I want to leave the politics to the politicians. Let them argue about stuff," Descano said. "I want to get back to Fairfax County. There's work to be done."

Then he exited the Rayburn Building, hopped into a car heading back to Virginia.