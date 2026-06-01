Keeping plants alive during a drought

Despite some much-needed rain recently, long-term drought conditions are expected to continue for much of Virginia for the foreseeable future.

But a drought doesn’t mean your plans for gardening are doomed, said Ed Olsen, a horticulture specialist with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“Yes, you can still garden during droughts,” Olsen said. “It’s just more of an intensive practice for you because you have to make sure that the plants are, especially during their first year, getting enough moisture to get themselves established in your landscape.”

Olsen said the best time to water is early morning, so plants can soak up as much moisture as possible before the sun rises. Avoid using overhead sprinklers; they waste a lot of water. Instead, use a hose with an attachable sprayer or watering can, and water close to the bottom of plants and trees.

You can collect water in rain barrels or buckets during storms to reduce reliance on municipal water. Olsen also recommends putting mulch around plants.

“That helps keep the sun from shining on the bare soil, which is going to dry up that moisture very quickly,” Olsen said. The mulch should be 3-4 inches away plants’ stems and stalks.

Olsen said climate change may bring more droughts in the years to come.

“Drought can give you an opportunity to reevaluate your garden and think about longer term success with different plants,” Olsen said.

He noted many native plants and trees are generally more drought-tolerant than introduced species, so butterfly bush or forsythia may struggle compared to spicebush, elderberry, or American holly. He explained that Virginia’s native plants have adapted to the state’s typical drought conditions, though extended dry periods can still lead to stress.

Olsen said the best way to know what and when to plant is to reach out to your local extension specialist and master gardener.

“One of the benefits of having 107 different offices throughout the state is that when you reach out to your local extension office, you’re talking to the experts in your area,” Olsen said.