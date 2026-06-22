A retail marijuana market on the way under budget agreement

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are back at the Capitol this week to put together the final pieces on a two-year budget. One significant part of that document moves forward with a new marketplace for adult use cannabis.

It was only a few weeks ago that Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed the bill that would have created a marketplace for retail marijuana sales. Now, it's going to be happening anyway despite the veto because members of the General Assembly are including it in a budget approved by the House and Senate this week. The bill was introduced by Senator Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg.

"This is what governing looks like. It looks like actually being responsive to people," Aird says. "I think that the governor felt the outcry of Virginians that wanted to see this move forward, and she was big enough to respond to that by coming back to the table and to continue the conversation."

Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle says lawmakers should not be enacting policy changes that were not passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

"Legislating through the budget, regardless of what the issue is, is not the way we should go," McDougle says. "If it's important enough to have a marketplace for marijuana, then you should do it by a regular bill during the regular session, not eight days before the state would be shutting down."

Under the budget agreement, marijuana sales would start next summer at 350 retail locations across Virginia.