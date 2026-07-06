Cardinal Conversation: Roanoke's Hope Initiative marks ten years
Recognition of drug addiction as a public health emergency rather than a matter of law enforcement has gained greater acceptance in recent years.
But when Hope Initiative was formed in Roanoke a decade ago the idea didn't have a great deal of support.
Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacker has written about the origins of Hope Initiative and what the program offers to the community. She spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.