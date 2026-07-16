UVA grads celebrate their new jobs -- flipping burgers

When 25-year-old Robert Brozey got his degree in systems engineering – an education that cost the average in state student about $180,000 – the idea of working in a lab held zero appeal, so he decided to instead pursue his dream.

He mans the grill, flipping hamburgers in a diner-style trailer he bought from China.

"They subsidize their steel, so it was really affordable."

He placed the order just before Chinese New Year – delaying delivery by several months and opened his lunch wagon on a busy stretch of 250, between Charlottesville and Crozet, in December.

"And it was freezing out here. We had so many problems!"

The grill, for example, was damaged in transit, and he had to re-plumb the place, install a gas line and new wiring.

"I electrocuted myself once in the trailer. We have a power supply converter that steps down 120 AC to direct current. I think I shot in 240, and it was like Star Wars..’

But by spring, the business had hit its stride with his childhood friend, Oliver Barcia as head chef. They use grass-fed beef from local farms, fried in butter and tallow rather than seed oil, which Brozey believes could be bad for the gut.

Barcia says the end product is a thin patty known as a smash burger.

"Technically they are half smash burgers, because when you get a full smash it can leave out a lot of the juice, If you hold it down for about three seconds to keep all the juices in the patty., it has like the flavor and the crust that you want on a smash burger, but it’s a little juicier."

And Barcia has developed several sauces to give repeat customers a little variety.

"The Bob sauce was my best creation, and that’s become a staple. It’s a mayo-based sauce. It has ketchup, mustard and a proprietary blend of spices. We decided to do a sauce-of-the-day. Barbecue smash sauce and the umami bomb. It’s got more of an umami, teriyaki and Worsteshire sauce.”

“Let’s go.This is delicious!”

Their buddy, Lucas Balcells, arrived with a degree in accounting and fills-in as needed. They recently parked at a local vineyard and found 30 people waiting in line.

"I enjoy making the food and then seeing the people’s reaction to the food. It’s a lot of fun just to be in a trailer with my friends and be able to punch out a lot of orders really fast."

The restaurant is called Bobby’z Burgerz – both words ending in a Z.

"I really enjoy alliterations, and it’s kind of cool – like the two Zs come together to make the logo – the lightning bolt," Brozey explains.

Burgers with cheese, fried onions and sweet pickles cost $10 apiece, get four and a half stars on Yelp and rave reviews from customers – among them two guys named Dave and UVA surgeon J.T. Stranix.

"Quality meat, good portions, it really hits the spot."

"So you’re not deterred from eating hamburgers even though you’re a physician?" we asked.

"When they’re grass fed and otherwise have healthy ingredients, burgers can be just fine," Stranix replied.

"I love the idea of a small business operating out of a diner trailer – it’s just fun!," said one Dave.

"A healthier way to make a hamburger! I’m all in for that – and I can eat more of them," declared the other.



The founders have not ruled out professional jobs in the future, but first they’re talking about opening a regular restaurant and adding a second trailer – this one made someplace other than China.