Historic mill in New River Valley resumes grinding

A historic gristmill in the New River Valley that closed nearly four years ago has reopened.

Big Spring Mill began operation in 1850. But things ground to a halt in 2022 when the owner decided to retire.

Now, two men from Christiansburg, who own a car dealership, bought the mill. They hired James Elkins, to manage it.

“The first week that we were in business, I would have one phone call, and I would have five additional phone calls waiting on me,” Elkins said.

Elkins, who has decades of experience at another milling company in Roanoke, says Big Spring resumed selling flour in June, and they just began selling cornmeal.

“Our cornmeal is made with white corn,” Elkins explained. “And it’s sourced from some local farmers down in North Carolina about 100 miles from here.”

He said they’re buying corn and most of their wheat from the same farmers who have been selling to Big Spring Mill for years. They’ve also hired back several of the former employees, including the lead miller, and two workers who are experts in quickly tying the strings that secure the bags of flour and cornmeal.

Elkins said their phones have been very busy. “I’ve had phone calls and voicemails from women from Montana, New York, Georgia, crying on the phone, cause they’re so happy that they’re going to be able to buy something that they were used to getting for basically all their lives,” Elkins said.

They’re selling flour and cornmeal directly at the mill in Elliston, and Elkins said they hope to soon begin wholesale distribution to grocery stores across Virginia, and neighboring states.