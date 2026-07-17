Water authority director says despite drought, reservoirs "are looking great"

The Roanoke Valley and nearby areas continue to suffer from an extended drought, but officials say its reservoirs are holding up.

Earlier this month, the Western Virginia Water Authority implemented voluntary conservation measures, asking customers to reduce their water use. On Thursday, Western Virginia Water Authority Executive Director Mike McEvoy told its board its reservoirs are doing relatively well despite the drought.

"The reservoirs are looking great," McEvoy said. "65% full at Carvins Cove. The rain we had slowed the rate of descent there. We've actually added two feet of water in the Spring Hollow Reservoir. We're at 18 feet down or 77.8%. So, doing what they're supposed to be doing. Both of those are more than 400 days of available capacity."

RVTV / Western Virginia Water Authority A drone image of the Carvins Cove Reservoir taken in late May or early June of 2026.

Western Virginia Water Authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner says the region is still "pretty far away" from mandatory restrictions, but things could change.

Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a drought emergency in the Roanoke Valley and parts of Southside on Wednesday, but water restrictions are still just voluntary.