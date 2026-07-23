Want to learn to preserve your own food? This conference in Southwest Virginia will teach you.

A food preservation conference planned next month in Wytheville has nearly sold out.

The art of home canning used to be fairly common across much of Appalachia and in some communities it’s still a population tradition. Since the pandemic, preserving foods has been gaining renewed appeal, even drawing attention on social media. But canning is time consuming and dangerous if done incorrectly.

At the Carroll County cannery, Nevada Martin rinses and blanches green beans.

“I hope they never close the cannery is all I got to say,” Martin says.

Most areas in Virginia used to have a cannery like this, where people have access to an industrial kitchen in order to preserve food. Businesses can use these facilities too. Wythe County has a popular cannery that is currently closed for repairs, which has sent some residents to this Hillsville facility.

Southwest Virginia has preserved a few canneries, like this one, which is already booked up for much of apple butter season in the fall.

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ Sign on the Carroll County Cannery building.

Martin has been canning vegetables and meat here for decades, and says it helps her save money on groceries for her children and grandkids.

“Well it helps the farmers, and it helps the consumer, you know to put up their own food. We know what we’ve got to eat this winter,” Martin says.

A local operator, named Cindy Worrell is available to help assist with the heavy-duty machines and offer advice. Today, she’s helping Martin can her green beans.

Next month, most of the work will include tomatoes, “and by the time fall gets here it’s apple season,” Worrell says.

On Saturday, August 1 in Wytheville, Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting a conference teaching people of all skill levels how to preserve food. Some of the workshops, like pressure canning, and a tour of this cannery, are already sold out.

Lester Schonberger is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Specialist who leads home food preservation programs, like this one, and says he’s not surprised to see so many people sign up.

“It just reinforces, people are interested, and there’s a need to be able to practice, and to practice in a space where you are by design learning how to do it.”

Schonberger says even if you can’t attend this event, many local extension agents offer trainings year-round to help you learn to can food safely.

There are still workshops available at the August food preservation conference, including how to make your own sauerkraut and jams. The cost is $60. Activities for children and childcare will be provided. You can register online here.