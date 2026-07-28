Charlottesville hopes to find new homes for tent city residents

The Rivanna Trail is a 20-mile path that encircles the city of Charlottesville, bounded by woods and – in some places – by the Rivanna River. It connects six city parks and is open for hiking, biking and fishing from dawn to dusk.

It’s also drawn a sizable population, living in about seventy tents. Over the past few months there have been two deaths in the area – neither caused by foul play, an alleged rape and a fire. Police chief Michael Kochis says it’s a challenge to respond.

“Because of the way it’s spread out, when we would get a call, we really wouldn’t know exactly where the incident was," Kochis says.

He notes the riverbanks are prone to flash flooding and concludes it’s just not safe, so the city is sending in social workers to discuss relocating residents.

“To assess those needs and see what we can do to mitigate some of them, knowing that on or about September first that area needs to be cleared,” he explains.

Kochis knows some people don’t want to live in an emergency shelter, and the city’s only facility – the Salvation Army – won’t accept those who drink or use drugs.

The city is now looking for other options – including hotel rooms – and has purchased a former office building which it plans to convert it into an overnight shelter, but construction on the $8.6 million project has not begun and it could take years to complete.