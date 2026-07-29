Five Roanoke Democrats race for nomination to City Council

Roanoke city has long functioned as a blue, Democratic-leaning dot in an island of a Republican red in Western Virginia.

Even in 2024, when Republicans won a wave election on the coattails of President Donald Trump, only one Republican won election to the council -- and he was the first in 20 years.

So, next week's primary will likely give the winners of the Democratic Party's nomination momentum headed into the November general election.

Five candidates — Harvey Brookins, Danny Clawson, Raekwon Moore, and incumbents Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin — are competing for the Democratic nomination for three seats.

Sarah Pendergraph, who chairs the Roanoke City Democratic Committee, says voters seem concerned about surveillance technology and how city government is using tax dollars.

"The main concern seemed to be the companies that are using our data for our resources," Penergraph says. "So, either the Raven and Flock issue, or the data centers, and also, the responsiveness of our government to concerns that the citizens have, such as infrastructure, the schools, and that our tax dollars not only be used to help to help certain members of our community."

Already, two candidates have publicly apologized during the campaign: Brookins for a domestic abuse charge that dates from 2017, and Volosin for a remark to a fellow council member with racial undertones that Volosin said were unintentional.

Early voting is underway and concludes Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th.

Republican Amanda Marko and independents David Bowers, Kathy Cohen and Stephanie Moon Reynolds are also running for council.