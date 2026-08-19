After veto, advocates for collective bargaining plan a path to the next General Assembly session

Labor groups are hoping next year will finally be the year they get collective bargaining for public sector workers. That sense of hopefulness for the future comes after a year when the General Assembly passed a bill that Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed.

"Public sector workers in Virginia should have the same rights as private sector workers," says Paul Schwalb at Local 25 Unite Here. "Are there some details we can work with the governor on that she expressed concern about last time? Absolutely. But I think for us, the bottom line is that all workers deserve the right to bargain for a union."

He says that includes college professors, graduate students and librarians.

Moriah Allen at the Virginia Education Association says school board employees and local government employees should also be included.

"The governor has expressed multiple times that she is committed to public sector collective bargaining," according to Allen. "So, I hope that there's a willingness and an openness to learn what collective bargaining and workers' rights are all about."

Labor groups are hopeful that in the next few weeks and months, they'll be able to hammer out agreements on who can engage in collective bargaining, when that will happen and what role political appointees play in labor negotiations.