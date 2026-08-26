Virginia Tech sees sharp decline in international doctoral students

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors wrapped up their three-day meeting in Blacksburg Wednesday. They discussed the ongoing search for the university’s next president and celebrated a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. But the board learned the university is facing a big challenge—the number of graduate students is decreasing.

Enrollment numbers at universities aren’t finalized until mid-fall, but early projections show 16% fewer Ph.D. students at Virginia Tech this year, compared with 2024. It would make doctoral enrollment the lowest in six years, with fewer students than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline is even sharper among international Ph.D. students at Virginia Tech, which is projected to drop by 30% in 2026-2027. The number of master’s degree students is also dropping.

The faculty representative to the BOV, associate professor of biochemistry Justin Lemkul, warns these changes present challenges for the future of higher education. “The faculty are broadly concerned for the ways in which new federal policies can harm our students,” Lemkul said. “And we are realizing the financial consequences of this trend.”

Universities across the country are seeing declines in graduate students this year for a multitude of reasons, including changes to student visas and travel restrictions by the U.S. government. Uncertainty around research funding, and the threat that artificial intelligence poses to replace some jobs, may also be discouraging some students from pursuing advanced degrees.

Virginia Tech Justin Lemkul is an associate professor at Virginia Tech and the faculty representative to the Board of Visitors.



“While this is a trend that affects the United States in its entirety, Virginia Tech and its leadership must be responsive and creative in addressing these policies and supporting our students,” Lemkul said.

For comparison, the University of Virginia is also anticipating a small drop in doctoral students, 2,231 compared with 2,213 in 2024, a far less dramatic change than what VT is seeing.

Radio IQ reached out to other universities in Virginia with their projected enrollment numbers, but did not hear back.

Virginia Tech is seeing growth in other areas, including a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense that will bring senior military officers to study at Virginia Tech. Their first fellow will attend classes beginning this fall.

As part of the August meeting, the BOV also voted to lower tuition for Virginia residents who attend Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine.

Resident tuition rate will be lowered by $15,000, resulting in a new rate of $48,985 for Fall 2026 for all Virginia residents now enrolled in the Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine.

The search committee for Virginia Tech’s next president also met Wed and announced they will be holding interviews with candidates in the next 15 days, but the meeting location and details of who is being considered are not being disclosed to the public. The committee is still gathering feedback from the community through ongoing listening sessions and an online survey.