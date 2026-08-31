Early voting approaches with mail-in ballot uncertainty

Ballot language has been set. The envelopes have been designed, and the mail-in ballots are set to hit postboxes in mid-September. And yet the Trump administration is engaged in a last-minute effort to restrict mail-in voting -- putting together a list of who the administration says is eligible to vote as well as new requirements about envelopes.

Here's how Governor Abigail Spanberger responded on CNN: "The continued attacks that we're seeing from the Trump administration is really just an effort to get people fearful, to get people to stay home and in many cases to eliminate what is a valid safe, secure way for people to be able to make their voices heard and to vote."

The Department of Justice is threatening to crack down on election officials who are accused of allowing undocumented people to vote, a threat that is troubling to the League of Women Voters CEO Celina Stewart.

"The threat targeting election officials is horrific. We have to say the hard thing. These are people who are our neighbors," Stewart says. "The people who administer elections are folks who want to get it right because they live in the very county and neighborhood precinct that they are helping serve during this election season. And so the vilifying of those folks is horrible and horrific."

Early voting in Virginia starts on Friday, September 18, which is also the day that mail-in ballots will be sent to voters.