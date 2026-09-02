Waynesboro school superintendent: Our safety and security protocols worked

Waynesboro officials praised the quick action of school employees and law enforcement after Wednesday’s shooting at Westwood Hills Elementary.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police chief David Shaw noted that the school system had recently conducted lockdown drills and officers arrived at the school within three minutes of the initial call.

"These are situations across all professions that we train for. We hope we never have to do it," Shaw said. "But when we do, the groups today between our law enforcement our school system, our partners— local, state and federal level— everybody came because at the end of the day, everybody works as one team."

School superintendent Jeffrey Cassel choked up as he thanked parents for their patience and praised the actions of school staff.

"If you don't get emotional today, you never will," Cassell said with a pause. "Today is a day every school system hopes they never have to deal with. I need to praise the response of our staff and the Waynesboro Police Department, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police and our local, state and federal partners. Our safety and security procedures and protocols worked. Staff notified law enforcement immediately and our school executed lockdown procedures. Every student and staff member is safe and returned home to their families. Please hug your children and your families this evening."

Police were called to Westwood Hills Elementary at 9:12 Wednesday morning for a report of a suspicious person on grounds. Shaw said Anthony Ignatiadis-Isabelle forced his way into the school. The school immediately went into lockdown and police officers began to arrive about three minutes later. Officers found the 19-year-old man in the library, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A staff member also sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a hospital. Police did not explain what led to that person’s injury.

Cassell said the school had conducted two lockdown drills in the first 20 days of school. He also added that Ignatiadis-Isabelle had not been a student in the school division. Police said he lived in Augusta County.

The school will be closed Thursday. Cassell said the school division would communicate with parents about counseling resources for students. Counseling will be available for teachers and staff.