Virginia brewers launch six new beers flavored with native plants

In an effort to educate the public about its work, the Nature Conservancy has reached out to brewers in Powhatan, Charlottesville, Suffolk and Richmond to make beers flavored with plants that can be gathered at its nature preserves in Virginia.

“We’ve got Long Leaf Pine from Piney Grove. Red Spruce from Clinch Mountain’s Bear Town Mountain, Sassafras from the Allegheny Highlands and Warm Springs Mountain, Eel Grass from the Eastern Shore and Bayberry Spice Bush from a restored wetland.”

Brian van Eerden works at the Piney Grove Preserve in Sussex, where he and other scientists are bringing back the endangered red cockaded woodpecker. He says cans of the local brew are decorated with a custom color design.

“It’s got the label Piney Grove Indian Pale Ale, and you see pine savannah, and then – in the foreground here – a red cockaded woodpecker, and there’s a QR code that will take you to information about this ecosystem— about the Nature Conservancy’s work.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Each beer can is illustrated with a colorful rendering of the ecosystem the Nature Conservancy is working to protect.

He claims you can taste the pine, and the beer has received positive reviews from at least one savvy customer.

“My dad, who doesn’t give compliments lightly, said, ‘This is a good beer!’

The beer’s debut, at Fine Creek Brewing in Powhatan, is set for September 13th from 11 to 4. Admission to the family-friendly event is free and will feature food and live folk music.

The collaborating breweries are Fine Creek in Powhatan, Selvedge in Charlottesville, Upweller Beer in Suffolk, Vasen Brewing on the Eastern Shore and Sojourn Fermentory in Suffolk. Six others may feature the new brews: Blindhouse Beer in Roanoke, Brainstorm Brewhouse in Richmond, Random Row Brewing Company in Charlottesville, Heliotrope Brewery in Lexington, Lost Generation Brewing in DC and Mieza Blendery in Alexandria.

For more information, go to OktoberForest in Virginia | The Nature Conservancy