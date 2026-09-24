Roanoke city schools break new ground with solar + battery microgrids

Roanoke city public schools have been adding solar panels for years, and now the school system is becoming an early adapter of another technology: batteries.

Since 2018, Roanoke city public schools have been using solar to cut energy bills while also saving money on roof refurbishment, a significant capital cost. By the time the school completes the third wave of installations this academic year, 29 different sites will be equipped with solar panels – including all but three schools. That represents about 9.3 megawatts of power, which is enough to offset 44 percent of the school system’s energy use. The shift is saving city schools money.

“We’re buying power from the solar provider at less kilowatt hour than Appalachian Power," says Jeff Shawver is the school system’s senior director of school plants. "We did about eight roofs, no cost to us, and the solar pays for it.”

Now the schools are taking the next step, adding batteries to create microgrids at its two high schools. The battery installations are funded by a donation from Secure Solar Futures and a $450,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, meaning they don’t cost the school system anything.

Claire Mitzel, director of communications and public relations for Roanoke City Public Schools, says this all fits into the school’s mission.

“We are tasked with educating our students, providing them a high-quality education," Mitzel says. "Part of a high-quality education is safe, clean learning facilities.”

Mitzel listed additional benefits: "Saving taxpayer funds. Being good environmental stewards through using clean energy. Reduce energy consumption, increase renewable energy use. Responsibly manage these various resources.

The solar-battery microgrids at the high schools also boost their secondary mission, as relief shelters in case of natural disasters.