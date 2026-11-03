Cline defeats Macy in Virginia's 6th District

Republican Ben Cline has won a fifth term representing Virginia’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democratic author Beth Macy.

Macy presented Cline’s biggest challenge since he was first elected to Congress in 2018. Macy outraised past Democrats and won a bigger share of the vote than any of Cline’s past opponents, by several percentage points. During his victory speech, Cline credited conservatism for his victory.

“Making sure that we keep taxes low," Cline said. "Making sure that we keep regulations low so that small businesses can thrive. Making sure that we embrace the constitution, all those constitutional rights so that we can live out our rights free and embracing the liberty that God has provided to us.”

In Roanoke, Macy hailed Democratic wins across the U.S., while acknowledging the momentum couldn’t quite overcome the district’s demographics.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ Beth Macy speaks at her Election Night party in Roanoke.

“Across the country, a big beautiful blue wave is washing across the land. And it might end up looking more like a tsunami. And you were all part of that. Even though the wave wasn’t quite big enough to carry our campaign to a victory.”

Cline begins his fifth term in January. And Macy says you haven’t heard the last of her.