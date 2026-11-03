Morgan Griffith wins reelection in Southwest Virginia's 9th District

In Virginia’s 9th District, incumbent Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith beat Democratic challenger Joy Powers. This deeply red district in Southwest Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat for the seat in over a decade.

In a victory speech, Griffith spoke about defending 2nd Amendment rights, and the coal industry. “Whether it be our ability to use our natural resources. And understand that the federal government can’t spend every dollar,” Griffith told a crowd of supporters.

Griffith said he stands by his party and his district. “The folks in the 9th know that I’ll take their conservative values to Washington D.C. and I’ll continue to do that,” Griffith said. He’s held this seat since 2011, and the 9th has strongly voted in favor of President Donald Trump in recent years. Griffith said he does think it’s possible to work with Democrats on some issues, including rural healthcare.

“I’ve always worked across the aisle on issues that we can work on,” Griffith said. “And, you know, there’s some things we can’t work on, cause we just disagree politically.”

Democrat Joy Powers fought a campaign that centered around affordability issues, the struggles many farmers are facing and rural healthcare.

“I was able to speak with Congressman Griffith and wish him two very productive years in Congress,” Powers said. “And I hope that they are for the sake of our district. But we’re going to continue to be out in Southwest Virginia to be working and still working to get Southwest Virginia the representation that we need.”

And despite a strong win from Griffith, Powers said she plans to run again in two years.

“We are already hitting the ground running for 2028 and just see this as a building block,” Powers said.

