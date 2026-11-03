Warner wins handily in what he says will be his last term in the U.S. Senate

Senator Mark Warner has been reelected to his fourth and final term in the United States Senate. Michael Pope has the story.

Mark Warner says 2026 was his last campaign for the United States Senate, a win so decisive that the Associated Press called it the moment the polls closed. Taking the stage in Alexandria Tuesday night, Warner made this proclamation.

"It is time to bring universal healthcare to America," he said to lots of applause. "And let me quickly add, before you all think, 'Oh my god, Warner's going lefty at the end,' no. That's not just morally right, it is the only way we'll drive down costs."

Virginia's senior senator says his final term in office will be a bit different.

"Wait until you see an untethered Mark Warner go to work."

Warner was among the Northern Virginia Democrats who won big this week, including freshman Congressman James Walkinshaw.

"After 10 years of being told to hate our neighbors, 10 years of division, I think the American people are ready to turn the page," Walkinshaw said. "I think that tonight marks the beginning of the end for Trump and Trumpism."

Virginia's congressional delegation may be at the forefront of challenging the lame duck president, potentially claiming key positions leading committees in the 120th Congress.