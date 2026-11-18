Members of the Virginia General Assembly may soon be considering a bill that would extend overtime protections to domestic workers.

When Congress was considering the Fair Labor Standards Act back in the 1930s, prominent members of the Virginia delegation argued that a minimum wage and overtime protections should not apply to domestic workers and farm workers. Kathryn Haines at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy says it's a legacy that’s still with us today.

"Southern legislators in Congress demanded that domestic workers, who were mostly Black at that time, be excluded from that Fair Labor Standards Act," Haines says. "And it is 2026, right? And the legacy of Southern legislators from the Jim Crow South still stands."

That's why she's working with a coalition of groups to ditch the Jim Crow rules exempting overtime protections for domestic workers – folks who work inside private homes to do things like cooking or providing care for seniors.

"Being a live-in domestic worker can be incredibly taxing because you can work long hours. Sometimes an employer tasks you with things when you're technically off the clock," says Alana Eichner at the National Domestic Workers Alliance. "And so, ensuring that when you're working those long hours beyond 40 hours in a week, you are getting fair time-and-a-half pay is essential to making these jobs good jobs."

Some domestic workers already have overtime protections. But live-in domestic workers do not, and neither do ones who do not work for an agency. Advocates say the language members of the General Assembly are expected to consider will be aimed at closing those loopholes.