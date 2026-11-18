The Trump administration recently released new regulations that roll back rules on how much silica dust miners can be exposed to. Health advocates and miners say these changes will kill more miners from black lung. In a new film by PBS Frontline, called Coal’s Human Cost, longtime NPR correspondent Howard Berkes shows how failures to protect miners are causing the highest numbers of black lung cases ever documented.

“Southwestern Virginia is really an epicenter of this increase in disease that we really have been seeing for at least 15 years,” Berkes said. He and his team found evidence that one in three coal miners in Central Appalachia are being diagnosed with black lung, the highest rate ever documented, and even young miners are getting the disease.

Inside Appalachia’s Black Lung Crisis | Coal’s Human Cost (full documentary) | FRONTLINE (PBS)

Doctors in Central Appalachia have been sounding the alarm for years. Dr. Drew Harris is at the University of Virginia and works with miners.

“You can’t imagine a school teacher rate of one out of three getting this disease,” Harris said. “The public would put their arms up and scream and stop whatever exposure it was until this got better.”

For 15 years, Berkes has continued to report on the rise of black lung disease in Appalachia.

“The miners that we’ve talked to were both happy that there was someone paying attention to this,” Berkes said. “But I always asked every single one of them what they thought their futures would be like, and those were pretty grim conversations.”

Listen to a longer version of the conversation with Howard Berkes and Roxy Todd about "Coal's Human Cost." Listen • 6:26

Coal’s Human Cost is a sequel to Berkes’ 2019 film, Coal’s Deadly Dust. He returned to talk with healthcare workers and miners in Kentucky, West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

“My sense is, and some of the miners have told me directly that they just hope that their participation in our reporting and being in the film, in the work that we do will somehow move this along to a point where something more effective will be done,” Berkes said.

In the first Frontline film, Berkes talked with Ron Carson. At the time he was the director of several black lung clinics.

“So many years these miners extract this coal,” Carson said. “They pay the price so that we can have luxury.”

Berkes returned to talk with Carson in the new film. Carson said it feels like déjà vu because nothing has really changed.

“And for us to be sitting here, discussing what we are talking about, and nothing’s been done, it’s horrifying. Just horrifying,” Carson said. “Because we put the data out there. We put the facts out there. And something should have been done at a higher level to make sure that we wouldn’t be here today talking about this. That’s what’s disturbing to me right now.”

Berkes said the failures with enforcing better safety rules have been going on for years. “The heads of MSHA in the Trump administration wouldn’t talk to us. We had more luck with the Biden administration,” Berkes said. “But I do have to say that this is a failure of both Democratic and Republican administrations. It was the Obama administration that failed to include silica dust in its new regulation on coal dust.”

“Finally, in the Biden administration, the new head of MSHA Chris Williamson, who has said multiple times that he was motivated by our 2019 PBS film “Coal’s Deadly Dust” and the investigation we did for that. He did get through a new regulation that made this silica dust limit twice as tough in coal mines. And also for the first time imposed direct regulation of silica dust overexposures so that the agency could respond with fines, citations and even shutting down a section of a mine if miners were in danger,” Berkes said.

Recently, on November 10th, the day Coal’s Human Cost aired, the Trump administration announced a new proposed regulation, which in part rolls back silica rules MSHA proposed several years ago when Williamson was the agency’s director. Those Biden era rules have never been enforced because of litigation from the mining industry.

“And because silica dust is so toxic, and because it’s so easily inhaled, even one exposure or a few exposures can end up causing disease,” Berkes said. “So, they’re leaving it in the hands of industry, which has really failed to protect miners for decades.”

In Coal’s Human Cost, Berkes revisits some of the miners from the 2019 film, including Greg Kelly, whose health improved after he got a double lung transplant. We see him outside, playing with his growing family.

“And I get to play with my grandkids,” Kelly said. “I got to see kids that I might not have if I hadn’t got these lungs, I wouldn’t be here.”

“I may not have a lot of money, but I’m the richest man on this holler. Cause I’ve got a family that loves me. And grandbabies, I enjoy them. And I mean, what more could you want,” Kelly said.

Berkes says stories like Kelly’s matter, and he hopes if more people listen, it will lead to change.

“My inbox is filled with messages of gratitude for bringing attention to this ongoing failure to keep coal miners safe from this disease,” Berkes said.

“Coal’s Human Cost” is a FRONTLINE production with Five O’Clock Films in association with Forage Media. The writer, producer and director is Molly Born. The producer and correspondent is Howard Berkes. The senior producer is Frank Koughan.

The film is a collaboration with reporters from PBS, NPR, Public Health Watch and the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

You can stream “Coal’s Human Cost” online at PBS, Amazon Prime and PBS’s YouTube channel.

