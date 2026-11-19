A nature preserve in Roanoke County was officially inducted into a national network of old-growth forests Thursday.

The Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve also has the world’s largest population of a rare plant called pirate bush. This time of year, its leaves turn bright yellow, and in the midday light, the forest was glowing as we hiked along a ridge with dozens of pirate bush.

The trees in this forest have been logged in the past, but not for decades, which means it’s considered an emerging old-growth forest. Preserving these places is important said Brian Kane with an organization called the Old Growth Forest Network.

“Particularly the oldest forests because there’s so few of them left,” Kane said. “Every year, there’s so many millions of acres removed for development, housing.”

Kane, whose group is recognizing the Poor Mountain preserve as part of its national network, said these wild places are home to owls and other animals and the native plants that grow here can survive drought and wildfire better than most nursery grown trees.

“Not a lot of states have very strong protections for old growth. They can be timbered in state forests,” Kane said. “To make sure that we find areas that can be protected, that’ll be assured that the oldest trees won’t be logged, means a lot.”

Poor Mountain is protected against logging under Virginia’s natural heritage area program. There are 69 of these preserves across the Commonwealth. Poor Mountain is open to the public with multiple hiking trails and is about 20 minutes outside Salem.