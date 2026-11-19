The Albemarle County public school system has been in crisis since June when families learned an elementary school counselor was charged with sexual assaults involving kids. Three administrators were dismissed for failing to report the matter, as required by law. An unknown number of staffers have been placed on administrative leave, the superintendent was forced to resign, and three school board members have stepped down.

On Wednesday, Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said the district had done background checks using the state police database but had failed to consult with Child Protective Services, which maintains a list of people convicted of civil offenses -- child abuse or neglect. A criminal conviction comes when someone is judged to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but civil offenses have a lower standard of proof – a preponderance of evidence showing someone may have abused or neglected a child.

In order to comply with the law, Hayes said, schools would be closed until November 30th –- possibly longer. She admitted that news was alarming, and families will face challenges. This man, who asked that we not use his name, is the father of a second =-grade girl.

“My initial reaction was that it was a mistake or a typo.”

Then he read on and could see why schools were being closed.

“I think they’re being overly cautious, but – at the same time – I don’t think you can be too cautious with kids.”

He and his wife work, but this dad said his family was lucky.

"We have grandparents who can watch her, and then Crozet sports opened up for some additional camps that we’ll have her enrolled in.”

It wasn’t so easy for other working parents who may have faced new expensive to arrange for last-minute childcare or maybe left children home alone. One state lawmaker supposed those kids faced greater risks with schools closed than they would have if the system had stayed open while running background checks with Child Protective Services.

The legislator noted that the system had made considerable administrative changes in 2023, and new staffers might not have known about the requirement to check for more than a criminal record.

Last year, Montgomery County, Maryland faced a similar problem, with 4,900 staffers who had not been certified by Child Protective Services. That district continued to offer classes while it caught up with the vetting process.

The situation here in Virginia has prompted talk among lawmakers who will be back in Richmond in January. Look for legislation that provides greater oversight of the hiring process and perhaps on-going checks to ensure that staffers accused of child abuse cannot simply resign and find work with another school district.