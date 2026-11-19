The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a permit for what’s known as MVP Boost – a project meant to expand the capacity of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The certificate would allow developers to build a compressor station in Elliston – right near the Montgomery and Roanoke County lines.

FERC Chairman Laura Swett says the additional capacity of natural gas that MVP Boost would provide is essential to maintain reliable and cost-effective electricity generation.

“Authorizing projects like MVP Boost are how we improve access to lower-cost energy and fulfill FERC’s commitment to the American people,” Swett says.

The project will also expand three existing compressor stations in West Virginia.

Hundreds of residents, local lawmakers and environmental groups submitted comments over recent months saying they oppose the project. Many say they’re concerned about the compressor station’s potential impacts on air and water quality and possible issues with emergency blockages it could cause at a nearby Norfolk Southern railroad crossing.

MVP Boost still requires some approvals from state regulators.