Would you like to buy a house? You’re not alone if the answer is yes; If things don’t change Virginia could be short over 200,000 housing units by 2030. And while issues like workforce and construction costs are adding to the problem, some say changes to zoning could make it easier to grow Virginia’s housing stock.

I’m in Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in Richmond’s Southside. The pews are packed with residents. They’ve gathered to learn more about, or outright resist, proposed changes to zoning many fear will negatively impact their way of life.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula walks to the front of the room and takes the mic.

“Let's just talk about the process, right? Cause this has been two years of education, of engagement, iterations, listening, revising,” Avula tells the crowd, speaking in favor of Code Refresh, the city’s plan to fix what they say are decades-old zoning and local planning regulations.

“We are a growing community, right? Our population has gone from about 226,000 in 2020 to 241,000 in 2025," the mayor adds. "And one of the challenges we face, I mean, the reason all of y'all's tax assessments have gone up steadily the last few years, is the market is hot. People want to live in Richmond.”

The Code Refresh plan not only aims to modernize the local zoning process to make it easier to build; it also creates increased density in what the city calls 'nodes' — high traffic areas that are close to public services, transit, grocery stores, etcetera.

But people already live in those areas, and many are less thrilled with the idea of growth. Some at the meeting held signs arguing against expanding the footprint of accessory dwelling units. Others worried about the trees that would be cut down to make room for new buildings. At a Code Refresh public hearing at Linwood Elementary in Richmond’s Northside, one resident is concerned about the notice they’ll get about new development in their area.

“Do you anticipate changing the conditional use permit process to actually make the community involved earlier in whether this is an appropriate use for a change in use, particularly in a residential area?" the resident asks to wide applause.

Brad Kutner / Radio IQ Richmond Mayor Danny Avula speaks with residents who fear changes under Code Refresh.

Richmond’s Code Refresh is one example of a locality looking to make changes and getting some pushback from existing residents. In Arlington, back in 2023, the local board unanimously approved more multi-family zoning. A lawsuit over that change just made it to the Supreme Court of Virginia, but it’s still a fight over procedure and not the merits of the zoning changes.

Roanoke rezoned to allow more housing back in 2024. That plan also faced lawsuits and, following an election in 2025, has since had parts of that rezoning scheme questioned, if not rolled back. In the meantime, the Star City saw a few dozen new units built.

The back and forth in Richmond and other localities isn’t a surprise to James Eldon with the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association.

“If you don’t take the opportunity every so often to modernize your codes, you’re putting yourself in a less competitive situation," Eldon told Radio IQ. "If you’re not growing, you’re shrinking. That’s not necessarily economically good.”

Eldon, also a former county administrator, wasn’t surprised to hear about the pushback in Richmond over Code Refresh, or the ongoing lawsuits in other localities.

“Our system is not designed for efficient decision making," he said. "It’s designed to maximize the opportunity for discussion and input."

"Somebody said it this way once," Eldon adds. "There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.”

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to build new housing. Some say Virginia’s legislature could step in and make changes when local boards won't.

Virginia delegates and senators recently held a housing-focused retreat at the Henrico Cultural Arts Center, getting the chance to hear from localities and hopefully find those tradeoffs.

One of the stars of the retreat is Henrico County. The term “the Henrico miracle” was thrown around by a few housing nerds in attendance.

The county updated its zoning in 2021, making it easier to build multi-family housing alongside retail, called mixed-use districts. They even bought a former mall — Virginia Center Commons — and have been turning it into a massive mixed-use district.

Countywide, Henrico says they’ve approved about 13,000 apartment units, 4,800 townhouse or condo units and 2,400 single family homes in the last five years. The county believes this success is rooted in their positive relationships with developers, among them is Rob Hargett, a partner with The Rebkee Company, one half of the VCC mall redevelopment project.

“We didn’t know how it was going to turn out, and we knew we’d have to move some things around, but that’s what you need when you do adaptive reuse," Hargett told the housing retreat. "So, there again, flexibility, letting us have some vision, and I think, let the developer create where they can.”

Whether or not the Henrico miracle can be repeated elsewhere remains to be seen, especially in the face of local pushback. But a fix could come via the legislature next year.

How exactly those changes will come — and whether they’ll step on local authority or pushback to get needs met — should reveal itself ahead of the 2027 legislative session.