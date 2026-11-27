New polling of Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, voters in swing states suggest a shift left for a group that is growing in population in Virginia.

David Binder Research released election polling this week that suggested AAPI voters across swing states shifted to the left in the 2026 midterm elections.

Top concerns were affordability, the war with Iran, and immigration. One in eight AAPI voters said they knew someone who was deported or negatively impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Wei Chen is with Asian Americans United, a pro-voting group in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

“Our families were judging this administration by what they see happening to their neighbors," Chen said. "Many Pennsylvania voters knew someone who was deported.”

But that was in the Keystone state, what about in Virginia?

Fairfax Delegate Kathy Tran came with her refugee family as a toddler to the US from Vietnam - they’ve all since been naturalized. She stressed the Asian community is not a monolith. And while there may have been less public reporting on immigration issues impacting AAPI residents in Northern Virginia, she said stories of incidents with ICE weaved through the tight knit communities in her district.

“You don’t have to have it happen to your neighbor next door for you to be worried about what happens to you,” Tran told Radio IQ.

Delegate May Nivar was born in the U.S. to Chinese immigrant parents. Her Henrico County district has the largest AAPI population outside Northern Virginia. Nivar said it’s increasingly worthwhile for politicians and the broader community to learn more about their needs.

“People need to pay attention to what we can do, what we’ve accomplished and what we have to offer," Nivar said in an interview Tuesday. "And that’s more than votes and money.”