The Roanoke area has seen an uptick in immigration enforcement over the past few weeks. That spurred two community leaders from opposite sides of the aisle to call for dialogue and for federal officials to respect due process rights.

Tim Greenway is a member of the Roanoke County School Board and a longtime Republican.

"Having this dialogue is helpful to move us forward," Greenway explained during a news conference Tuesday morning. "Being a conservative Christian that has voted for Trump three times, admittedly, I think it’s time for us to have this discussion to find a better way forward."

Greenway was joined at the podium by Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul. Rasoul noted that families are about to gather for a holiday where members might have strong opinions on the issue.

"The moment that an issue becomes tribal, everybody just kind of shuts down," Rasoul noted. "So, the importance of having bipartisan conversations, and sometimes you can call it nonpartisan conversations, about how do we treat each other humanely while at the same time wanting to keep our communities safe, I think is key."

In addition to encouraging conversations about immigration, Rasoul encouraged community members to express their concern to federal elected officials. And he called for more support for local organizations working to help people in need.

Community groups have reported about 50 people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents over the past two weeks in the Roanoke Valley, with a similar number in the Lynchburg area.

Immigration attorney Jaime McGuire, who also joined the news conference, said the detainees are often quickly moved out of state, making it difficult for families and lawyers to keep in touch.