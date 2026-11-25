We often associate cooking during Thanksgiving with flavorful smells of roasting turkey and sweet potatoes, but the increased kitchen activity can also create air pollution inside our home. For advice on making sure the air we breathe is safe, Radio IQ spoke with an air quality expert.

The types of cooking that cause high levels of air pollution are roasting and frying, which create air particles that are harmful to our health, said Linsey Marr, a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech.

“During cooking the level of particles in the air can reach similar to what you’d see on a really polluted day outdoors,” Marr said. “Or if you’re near an industrial area.”

Marr advised whenever you’re cooking, run the exhaust fan over the stove on high.

“Another thing you can do is to, if the weather’s conducive, crack open the windows a little bit,” Marr suggested. “That allows outdoor air to come in.”

After cooking, the particles usually fade after a couple of hours. Another option is bringing a portable HEPA air purifier in your kitchen during Thanksgiving.

“That will remove particles from the air and bring down the levels also,” Marr said.

Another cause of indoor air pollution is wood stoves and fireplaces. Smoke can bring carbon monoxide into your home.

“It has no smell. It’s colorless. You don’t even know it’s there,” Marr said. “It makes you feel sleepy and disoriented. It can actually lead to coma and death at high enough levels.”

She advised anyone with a fireplace to make sure your flue is open. And get your fireplace serviced, to prevent smoke from backing up into your home.