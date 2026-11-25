Megan “Meggie” Meidlinger, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Queens, hails from Sterling, in Northern Virginia. In addition to her lengthy baseball career, she also earned a degree in architecture from Virginia Tech and has worked to introduce and promote baseball to women in Uganda.

I began our conversation by asking her about how and when she first learned about the Women's Pro Baseball League and the process for becoming eligible for their initial draft.

“I think I had first heard about the league almost two years ago now. Just being in the women’s baseball space for so long and knowing all the connections. For me, working a full-time job, needed just some conversations. But, when it came down to it, it had just been a lifelong childhood dream of mine. The draft came along. Being a Virginia native, it was at Nats Park. Honored to be a part of the tryouts and the draft and getting to be a part of it every step of the way. From knowing some of those initial conversations, to tryouts at Nats Park, to the draft last November. And now, here we are on the other side of the inaugural season – which is pretty cool.”



Women's Pro Baseball League Meggie Meidlinger became the first pitcher to record a win in the WPBL and lead the league with a 1.83 ERA for the season.

Meidlinger pitched for her high school's men's varsity team where she recorded a perfect game. She's pitched for Team U.S.A. in several Women's World Cups beginning in 2006. Already being well established with an impressive baseball resume, I asked her if the Women's Pro baseball League represented something special, or if it was just another baseball opportunity.

Meidlinger emphasized, “Definitely not just like another baseball opportunity. I distinctly remember there was that moment, Opening Day, so thrilled that it was us versus the Heights – to be that first, inaugural Opening Day. And you tell yourself these moments to slow the moments down. Not just on the mound, but when it’s these moments of significance. And I remember stepping out onto that field and we’re sold out for Opening Day. And later in that game, I got to come in and close out the sixth and seventh inning. And in all those moments, that I just remember pausing and just soaking it all in. And it’s those moments where, I’m hugging my parents before the game and everything. They’ve been my number one supporter since Day One. And there’s so many of those moments. Not just on Opening Day, but throughout the season, in our championship series win, and everything in between.”



Women's Pro Baseball League Meidlinger and Los Angeles Queens teammates celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Firebells in the WPBL Championship Series three games to two.

Since Meidlinger has been so close to the game for so long, I was curious and asked her, “Are you romantic about baseball?”

Meidlinger didn't hesitate, “How can you not be?!"

She laughed and then continued, "I distinctly remember my very first time at a big league stadium. It was the Baltimore Orioles with my dad. And we all remember those moments. From a fan’s point of view of the first time you’re at a game and the crack of a bat. And as a player, even when fall rolls around, it’s like there are certain distinct smells and feelings that remind you of fall baseball from little league and those moments. Your teammates are your sisters and you’re going to battle with them each and every day. And there’s highs and lows. Baseball is also a game of failure and all the things you learn from the sport. How can you not be romantic about it?”

With a successful first season for her personally and for the league in the record books, I asked her what was next.

Meidlinger responded, "I know there’s a lot of discussions going on. I’m not fully sure what is next. There’s going to be a lot of great discussions as far as the growth mindset of this league to just – for the whole development of the league to just keep getting better and better. So, I’m excited for what we can expect for season two next summer.”

I then asked if she would play again next year.

“I would love to play, yes.”

UPDATE: Since our interview, Meidlinger has been re-signed by the Los Angeles Queens for the 2027 season.