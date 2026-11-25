Congresswoman-elect Shannon Taylor of Henrico says one of her first goals in Washington will be to restoring cuts to social services, including changes to the Medicaid program.

"This onerous system that the Trump administration and Republicans have endorsed about having to go through and fill out the qualifications is excessively burdensome and makes it more difficult. Purposefully done that way? Probably," Taylor surmised.

Congresswoman-elect Elaine Luria of Norfolk says she's willing to work with President Donald Trump.

"We are paving the path and writing the platform for who our presidential nominee is in 2028," Luria says. "So, President Trump can sign it now, improve Americans' lives and improve his legacy when he leaves office, or we'll come back again in 2028 and we'll continue this fight until we make health care more affordable and accessible."

Polling data from Hart Research shows access to health care was a top concern for voters in this year's election, even more popular than tax cuts.