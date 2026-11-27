Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a state of emergency following a coastal storm over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a statement, the governor says state agencies are continuing to work with local governments and utilities to help Virginians impacted by the storm – especially in the eastern part of the state, where heavy rain and gusty winds led to coastal flooding and significant power outages.

State officials are also working to determine if damage caused by the storm is at a level to trigger federal assistance. If so, the Commonwealth will “seek all available opportunities.”

Here's the entire statement from the governor's office:

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today declared a State of Emergency following the coastal storm that impacted Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal and tidal flooding, and hazardous conditions to the Commonwealth.

“Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to support recovery from this week’s coastal storm,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors. I’m grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock — and over the holiday — to keep Virginians safe.”

The Commonwealth is actively coordinating with local emergency management officials and state agencies to assess impacts from this week’s storm. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is coordinating with localities to conduct initial damage assessments and collect and validate information regarding impacts to homes, businesses, public infrastructure, utilities, and other affected areas. This data will be used to determine if Virginia meets the threshold for federal assistance; if eligible, the Commonwealth will seek all available opportunities.

In advance of this storm, the Commonwealth coordinated closely with local, federal, and private sector partners to monitor conditions and prepare to respond, as needed. The Virginia Emergency Support Team was activated on Wednesday, November 25, to coordinate state response efforts, support impacted localities, assess damages, and facilitate ongoing response and recovery operations. As the Commonwealth coordinates recovery operations, a State of Emergency will make state resources and financial assistance available as authorized, and support state agencies and local governments in addressing the impacts of this disaster. During the storm, localities were able to manage the response using their own resources and capabilities, and when additional assistance was needed, they leveraged established support mechanisms.

“Though the storm has passed, its impacts may continue to affect communities,” said Lauren Opett, State Coordinator, Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “We encourage Virginians to remain cautious and follow guidance from local officials as conditions improve.”

Safety Reminders

As communities continue to assess and address storm impacts, Virginians are encouraged to:

· Avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

· Stay away from downed power lines and report them to the appropriate utility provider.

· Use caution when traveling, particularly in areas with debris, standing water, or damaged infrastructure.

· Check on neighbors and family members who may need assistance.

· Continue monitoring local weather forecasts and official emergency alerts.

· Follow instructions from local emergency officials.

Click here to read Executive Order 23 declaring a State of Emergency due to the severe coastal storm.

For the latest emergency information and preparedness resources, visit vdem.virginia.gov and follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on social media.

