As members of the General Assembly prepare to return to the Capitol next year, the debate about affordability has a focus on housing. And that might include a new approach to an old problem.

Transit-oriented development has been a goal for urban planners for years, although now Governor Abigail Spanberger has an approach that's flipping the idea on its head: development-oriented transit. During a recent discussion of a zoning inventory to encourage affordable housing in Woodbridge, she said that the best real estate is all about location, location, location.

"Where there is set infrastructure, ensuring that we're actually helping communities figure out how to best sort of retrofit it where we have population density," the governor said. "How can you perhaps orient your transit to adapt to the housing?"

One example of development-oriented transit might be the extension of Metro's Silver Line into Tysons Corner and Reston. Stewart Schwartz at the Coalition for Smarter Growth says another example is about to happen in Richmond.

"The proposed north-south bus rapid transit in Richmond from GRTC, the Greater Richmond Transit Company — it would extend from Henrico County through the city of Richmond and into Chesterfield County," Schwartz says. "And it would travel to areas where each of the jurisdictions is planning or hoping for more transit-oriented development."

The governor also says she wants to crack down on corporate landlords who are cornering the housing market and identify unused state properties that can be repurposed for affordable housing.