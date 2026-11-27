On a dance floor at the Floyd County Store, a dozen dancers are shuffling and stomping their feet in rhythm to music. This is called flatfoot dancing.

“It’s a percussive dance that accompanies old time string band music,” explains Gina Dilg, a Radford musician, and one of this year’s artists selected as a mentor with the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program. Ipi Hello is her apprentice.

“I guess I just see it as a time to really focus in on it and understanding it better,” Hello said. “And then being able to pass it on. That’s one thing, I really love teaching. And I’m also just excited to have something else to teach and to offer to other people.”

Hello grew up in Floyd where she’s grown up learning old-time music. She’s in college now at East Tennessee State University, and meets with Dilg remotely, and when she’s back in Virginia. At the end of the apprenticeship, they’ll host a dance workshop.

Dilg and Hello have both seen how this type of dancing helps people across Southwest Virginia become part of a community and make friends.

“Being connected across generations. Going out to one of those events gets them out, sees their friends, sees their community. Makes sure everyone’s doing ok,” Dilg explained.

She’s also seen how dancing connects people across different cultures. At this year’s Folklife Festival in Richmond, Dilg and an old-time string band joined together with a Puerto Rican Bomba group, called Semilla Cultural.

There is also a new video podcast series by Virginia Humanities called Dance Revolution. Each episode features different dance styles across Virginia, including flatfoot dancing.

Dance Revolution: The Crooked Road