This week, Anthropic will begin sending payments to authors and publishers of about seven million books it used to train its chatbots.

A court ruled that was legal, but because the works were copyrighted, those who wrote and published those books should be paid. The two sides settled on $3,000 per book, and once lawyers get their cut, the authors will end up with about a thousand dollars per book.

Meanwhile, some writers may be grappling with another problem online.

Mollie Cox Bryan Author Mollie Cox Bryan

Charlottesville author Mollie Cox Bryan writes what are known as cozy mysteries where crimes are solved without violence, sex or profanity. She’s written 29 novels including Scrapbook of Secrets and Assault with a Deadly Glue Gun and has a loyal following of readers on the lookout for her next book.

But it came as a surprise when one of them sent her a question: “I know you write a lot, but how are you coming out with a book a week?’ And I said, ‘I’m not.’”

She had been using a pen name— Maggie Blackburn— and was suddenly tasked with solving her own mystery: Who was using her name and reputation to sell their books?

“I tried to reach out to that writer, but there was no website. They linked to my photo and my bio,” Bryan remembers.

And frankly, Bryan says, the other person’s stuff isn’t very good. Maybe, she says, it was written by AI. She spent weeks emailing with the nation’s largest online seller of books.

“Basically, Amazon. They were making money. They were selling my books or this other person’s books.”

Her publisher also tried, without success, to get the link taken down. In the end, it was her agent who got the job done.

“She knew somebody at Amazon who could unlink that person’s name,” according to Bryan.

Bryan hears Amazon is now trying to crack down on author identity thieves, but she points out that there are millions books out there, so many might slip through.

Mollie Cox Bryan will speak about the experience on Dec. 12th at the Gayton Library in Henrico County.