A Palm Sunday protest in support of immigrants

Members of various congregations rallied in Charlottesville on Palm Sunday to sing, pray and protest the way this country has treated immigrants.

“The government is treating our neighbors unfairly. They’re not treating them as humans. They’re not treating them with respect.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ A Cville group called Wonderground builds support for social and political causes through music.

“People are being arrested for no good reason. People are being deported. We should be welcoming.”

“Coming into the country when you’re desperately fleeing your homeland should not be a crime.”

“I’m a historian.This looks like 1930’s Germany to me. My grandparents immigrated – fortunately before the holocaust.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Many of those who took part in the march for immigrants came from churches that helped organize the event.

Organizers asked those in the crowd to consider volunteering with a half dozen local groups formed to help migrants get food, financial assistance and legal aid when relatives are arrested and detained by ICE.