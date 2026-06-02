VT Board of Visitors elects new rector to replace Rocovich

At Tuesday’s Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meeting, members elected a new rector to replace John Rocovich. Board member Jim Miller, who was appointed in 2024 by Governor Glenn Youngkin, will now lead the board.

Governor Abigail Spanberger removed the former rector John Rocovich last week, citing unspecified violations in the state code of conduct and university code of ethics.

Rocovich has denied the allegations and said he has always acted in the best interest of the university.

During Tuesday's meeting, university President Timothy Sands spoke to what he called changes in leadership.

“After a period of, I think, unusual stability, we’re entering a period of rapid change in positions of leadership, both on the board and in the administration,” Sands said. “Change creates uncertainty and concern for the future, and that’s certainly understandable. But what we have built together is not dependent on any one individual or even a few individuals.”

Sands announced earlier this year he would step down as a new university president has been hired. New board appointees made by the Governor are joining existing members on the hiring committee.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Visitors also elected Nancy Dye to serve as Vice Rector to replace the position held by Sandy Davis, who passed away in March.