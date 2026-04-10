Virginia agency launches campaign against driving after using cannabis

Virginia could be about nine months from opening up a retail market for marijuana. With that in mind, the agency in charge of administering the program wants to dispel myths about driving after using the drug.

The Cannabis Control Authority points to a 2024 survey, that shows one in three believe those using the drug were safer behind the wheel. Meanwhile, 17-percent reported that they had been driven after using cannabis.

Jamie Patten is the agency's CEO. "Those statistics are very concerning for us," she said. "Your reaction time could be slower, your coordination could be impaired. Your judgment could be altered. All of those things could contribute to unfortunate accidents on the road."

JM Pedini with the advocacy group Virginia NORML said the state uses the gold standard when it comes to prosecuting marijuana-related DUI’s. They require an officer observing some type of behavior, administering a roadside test.

"Is this case, we rely on evidence from blood and the the analysis by a forensic toxicologist," they said. "They come to court, and they testify. This is the method we use in Virginia today. It's based in science, and it's working very effectively."

Pedini also cites the most recent crime statistics from 2024, compiled by Virginia State Police, showing the vast majority of those using cannabis don’t attempt to drive.

Those numbers show more than 17-thousand arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, compared to 105 DUI marijuana arrests.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has until Monday to sign legislation that would establish Virginia’s retail market, starting in January. It would allow anyone 21 and older to buy marijuana, with 350 retail locations statewide.