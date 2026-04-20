Spanberger announces four appointments to Virginia Tech Board of Visitors

Governor Abigail Spanberger has named four appointees to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Their terms don’t actually begin until July 1st. But in a statement Monday evening, the governor’s office said Spanberger was announcing the appointments early so they can participate in the search for a new university president.

Earlier this month, Timothy Sands announced his plans to step down after a successor is in place.

Some Democrats worried that the process to hire a replacement would be rushed to completion ahead of the July 1st date. But the board’s rector said he was committed to including the appointees in the process.

“Finding, vetting, and selecting a new university president is the most consequential of a Board’s responsibilities," Spanberger said in the statement. "These searches must be wide-reaching, thorough, and transparent to maintain public trust throughout the process of identifying candidates for this critical position. I know that these appointees will be integral to fulfilling that duty.”

The appointees are:

Sharon Brickhouse Martin of Arlington, Vice President of Health Services Integration at VHC Health

Christopher Ramos of Falls Church, Senior Account Manager, Microsoft

Jane Cady Rathbone of Virginia Beach, Principal & CEO Emeritus, Hanbury Architects