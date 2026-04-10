Sen. Kaine raises questions about timing of VT President Timothy Sands’ resignation

Senator Tim Kaine is raising questions about Thursday’s announcement that Virginia Tech’s president Timothy Sands will step down.

On a call with reporters Friday, Kaine said Sands has done a great job during his 12 years as the university president, but he also questioned the timing.



“I believe there may have been an effort to force Tim Sands to step down before Gov. Spanberger filled seats on the Virginia Tech Board,” Kaine said.



Kaine did not provide any direct evidence of pressure or specify who may have pressured Sands to step aside, but urged Governor Spanberger to look into the matter. He pointed to other public universities in Virginia that have been threatened by the Trump administration for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies.

Last month, the Department of Defense announced it was dropping William & Mary from a military fellowship program. Last summer, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan resigned after the Department of Justice launched an investigation into the university’s DEI policies. The president of George Mason University has also faced scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education.

Five positions on Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors are scheduled to come open for new appointments on June 30th.

Radio IQ reached out to Virginia Tech. The university did not directly respond to Kaine’s concerns, but said Sands’ leadership has been “transformational for the university.”

Another source familiar with the situation said Spanberger and Board of Visitors rector John Rocovich have had conversations about new appointees being involved in the presidential search process.

“The two have spoken candidly about the need for the next President to be selected through a transparent and thorough process that does not undermine public trust in University leadership,” the source said.

