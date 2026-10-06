What exactly is the "social cost" of carbon emissions?

The governor's new energy plan includes language about the social cost of carbon emissions.

Do carbon emissions have a social cost? Governor Abigail Spanberger says the most inexpensive sources of energy on paper are not necessarily the cheapest when you account for things like coastal flooding, decreased crop yields and increased demand for air conditioning. Steve Haner at the Jefferson Forum says this is a made-up number to justify moving toward wind and solar power.

"I do not agree that CO2 is raising the planet temperature more than about one degree centigrade," Haner says. One degree centigrade is not breaking anybody's bank for air conditioning. It is just made-up stuff that will sell solar and wind to the politicians."

Tim Cywinsky at the Sierra Club disagrees and says the social cost of carbon is an accounting practice.

"I'm happy to debate the merits of whether or not the cost should be one number over another. However, we have to look at the total damage done by polluting sources. If you don't do that, then we're flying blind in terms of planning," Cywinski says. "And that's just not acceptable, especially for the people in the states that are going to be most affected by climate change, like Virginia with sea level rise, with increased flooding, with drought."

Spanberger says the social cost of carbon emissions is $262 for each metric ton of carbon dioxide.