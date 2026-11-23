Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger held her first meeting of the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, or GACRE, Monday morning. The council brings together elected officials, staff and business leaders from across the Commonwealth to develop a fiscal forecast ahead of the next legislative session.

GACRE aims to provide a comprehensive financial outlook for Virginia through the end of the decade. That forecast will help inform Governor Spanberger on her budget amendments for next year.

Going into the meeting, news was good - revenues are up over $1 billion, well above the previous forecast. Spanberger said strong markets and prudent budgeting helped. But going forward, uncertainty from national impacts— tariffs and President Donald Trump’s war with Iran chief among them— are continuing to weigh on financial planning.

“Just this morning we received the Christmas trees from Virginia growers and in the conversation with them, part of that discussion was what has been the impact of diesel prices on their operations," Spanberger told the packed room. "Because when you’re shipping Virginia-grown trees across the country, that impact, it's not just nibbling at your bottom line, it’s taking giant bites out of it.”

Details of the meeting are kept private to allow members to speak freely. Spanberger’s budget amendments— adjusting state spending in the wake of Monday’s meeting— will be announced in December.