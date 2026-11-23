The U. S. Department of Education says it is taking "unprecedented enforcement action" against Virginia and Albemarle County amid the fallout from an ongoing sexual abuse scandal.

Monday, the department said it would take a series of steps, including putting the Virginia Department of Education on high-risk status, withholding federal funds from the Albemarle County School Division, and starting a civil rights investigation.

Last week, the school division unexpectedly closed and revealed that all the background checks required by state law had not been completed on more than 500 staff members. Since then, 512 have been completed and cleared. Twelve more are still being processed, according to the school division.

Federal officials say their goal is to guarantee that failures have been corrected and all Virginia school divisions are in compliance.

Here is the complete announcement from the U. S. Dept. of Education:

Following recent reports of horrific sexual misconduct and abuse in Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) in Virginia, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) is taking unprecedented enforcement action to protect Virginia students from sexual predators. Last week, ACPS announced a more than week-long closure of all 29 schools in the division after failing to protect thousands of students by hiring over 500 staff members without verifying whether they had a history of child abuse or neglect, as required by Virginia state law. Several ACPS employees are already facing investigations and indictments for sexual misconduct involving students, including sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and failure to report sexual abuse of students.

To address these widespread failures, the Department is taking several actions to protect students and hold the school division accountable by:

Placing the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) on high-risk status for its apparent failure to enforce state and federal laws while ED investigates to ensure school divisions across Virginia are in compliance with student safety requirements;

Directing the VDOE to withhold federal funds from ACPS until it can demonstrate that these failures have been corrected;

Taking steps to suspend and propose permanent debarment of ACPS staff and administrators indicted for crimes or otherwise complicit in the failures that led to such horrific neglect; and

Launching a directed civil rights investigation into ACPS to determine whether the division mishandled reports of sexual assault in schools and violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

“A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Parents should never have to question whether their child’s school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn.”

ACPS’s repeated failures to protect students raise serious concerns about VDOE’s statewide oversight responsibility and its failure to ensure school divisions are keeping sexual predators away from children. Under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the state must ensure all school districts and teachers meet statewide certification and licensure standards, including background check requirements. Because of these failures, the Department will designate VDOE as a high-risk entity until it meets the Department’s conditions.

Designating VDOE as a high-risk entity lowers its competitive edge in receiving federal grant funds. Within 30 days, VDOE must submit a corrective action plan outlining how it will meet the conditions for the status to be lifted. These conditions include VDOE auditing all school divisions in Virginia to ensure the divisions are following the required hiring processes including background checks. Additionally, the Department is directing VDOE to withhold federal funds flowing through the state to ACPS.

The Department is also taking steps to suspend and propose permanent debarment of at least five former school officials charged with crimes or who otherwise egregiously neglected their professional responsibilities, putting children at serious risk. If an individual is suspended or permanently debarred, they will no longer be able to participate in any business transaction with a federally funded entity, including school districts.

Finally, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is opening a Title IX directed investigation into ACPS’s policies and procedures concerning the division’s response to reports of sexual misconduct. This action comes as the Trump Administration is cracking down on a nationwide pattern of “pass the trash” policies where school districts shield adults who have committed sexual misconduct or abuse from the consequences of their actions. Credible reports indicate that an ACPS teacher pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography; another staff member was indicted for twenty counts of sexual battery against at least seven students; and multiple staff members have been indicted for failure to report sexual abuse in schools, including one incident of a student groping and fondling an autistic student. OCR will determine whether ACPS’s handling of alleged sexual harassment violated Title IX.

Background:

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) requires states and school districts receiving federal funds to maintain policies that prohibit school employees, contractors, agents, and educational agencies from assisting individuals believed to have engaged in sexual misconduct involving a student in obtaining new employment with another educational institution. These protections are intended to prevent the practice commonly known as “passing the trash.”

ESEA also requires that districts “ensure that all teachers and paraprofessionals…meet applicable State certification and licensure requirements, including any requirements for certification obtained through alternative routes to certification.” Federal law also requires the state to make the assurance to the Department that districts are following all state and federal requirements.

The Office for Civil Rights enforces Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. Title IX requires schools with knowledge of sexual harassment or sexual assault to respond promptly and in a manner that is not deliberatively indifferent.

The U.S. Department of Education will vigorously enforce ESEA and Title IX to ensure schools fulfill their legal obligations, protect students from sexual misconduct, and provide every child with a safe learning environment. Institutions that fail to comply with federal law may face enforcement action, including the potential termination of federal financial assistance.

Suspension and debarment are tools used by federal agencies to ensure that only responsible parties can engage in business with the federal government. Through this authority, the Department can suspend and debar an individual government-wide. Suspensions typically last for 12 months but can be extended to 18 months. Debarments generally last three years but can be extended under exacerbating circumstances. Individuals or entities that are suspended or debarred are published on the System for Award Management (SAM), a list managed by the General Services Administration. The Department has previously taken such actions against individuals indicted or convicted of federal or state crimes, often for fraud, tax crimes, or false claims.

The “high-risk” designation in the Department’s grant system flags an entity’s likely failure to comply with the terms of its federal grant agreements, reflecting that it poses a higher risk that federal dollars will not be spent responsibly. A high-risk designation makes an entity less competitive for government grants.

Pursuant to its regulatory authority, the Department may place grantees on high-risk status and impose high-risk specific conditions on all grants for the grantee’s failure to comply with conditions of their grant agreements, including for violating state or federal law. Such restrictions are imposed to ensure that a grantee is spending federal funds consistent with the terms and conditions of the grant program and in conformity with applicable laws.