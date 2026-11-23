A judge says Botetourt County violated state Freedom of Information Act rules when it moved forward with a performance agreement for a data center.

Judge Michael Doucette ordered the resolution adopting the agreement rescinded. "VFOIA is a technical and strictly procedural Act adopted by the General Assembly. 'Magic words' must be used and 'technical violations' are not excused," Doucette wrote.

He added any work on the data center connected to the performance agreement must be halted.

The judge said the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors can remedy the problem by holding a public hearing that conforms to the Freedom of Information Act. "I am not enjoining the Board to act in a lawful manner in the future; it is given that if it does not, the result will be the same as today," Doucette wrote.

In a statement, the county says it is evaluating its options. "The County respects the legal process and appreciates the attention the Court gave to hearing this matter," the statement reads. "The County is reviewing the ruling with its legal counsel and the Board Members and is evaluating its options going forward.”